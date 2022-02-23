Belgium's Elia Eyes International Expansion with WindGrid Subsidiary

Belgian electricity transmission system operator is looking to expand its international offshore activities and has for this purpose established a new subsidiary WindGrid.

"Through WindGrid, Elia Group is ready to meet offshore development needs. To accelerate the energy transition, substantial investments in the offshore grid and renewable energy production are due to be undertaken in the next few years in Europe and other markets. The creation of WindGrid is a logical step in the further expansion of Elia Group as it grows to establish itself as an international energy company," Elia said.

"In recent years, Elia Group has contributed to the development, construction, integration and operation of offshore electricity networks via its subsidiaries Elia and 50Hertz. Through these, it has undertaken innovative projects in both the North and Baltic seas. With WindGrid, Elia Group will continue to expand its activities overseas, since large-scale investments are being planned to develop offshore electricity grids in Europe and beyond," the company said.

Elia has noted that the European Commission is aiming to quadruple Europe’s current offshore wind capacity to 60 GW by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050.

“WindGrid will be a reliable partner for governments that want to proactively build offshore grid infrastructure and renewable energy developers that are looking for solutions which will allow them to securely connect and integrate their offshore energy projects into onshore electricity networks. By maximising our experience and know-how and co-investing in international offshore grid infrastructure, WindGrid will make a fundamental contribution to accelerating the energy transition.” Chris Peeters – CEO Elia Group.

WindGrid will be led by Dr Markus Laukamp (54) from April 1, 2022.

"Through his position as Managing Director of the German company STEAG New Energies GmbH, Mr. Laukamp has built up a solid track record in planning and managing strategy and implementation projects. Moreover, his previous roles at Booz Allen Hamilton (now part of PwC), Essent and DONG Energy (now Ørsted), have allowed him to acquire a sound knowledge of the German and European energy markets," Elia said.

Laukamp holds degrees in physics (from the Technical University of Aachen and Florida State University) and business administration (from the University of Hagen)