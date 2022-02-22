Fraser Well Management Wins Well Operator Services Gig at Devil’s Hole Horst Well in North Sea

Fraser Well Management (FWM), a well engineering and project management specialist, has won a well operator services contract from North Sea Natural Resources Ltd (NSNRL) to deliver the Devil’s Hole Horst (DHH) appraisal well in the Central North Sea.

NSNRL, an exploration and production company focused on the North Sea, was awarded UK licence P2321 in the 29th round. The license consists of seven contiguous blocks covering the DHH prospect, approximately 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

According to FWM, recent reinterpretation of two test wells drilled on the DHH prospect 50 years ago indicated evidence of hydrocarbons within the Permian Zechstein formation. Further analysis performed by NSNRL show strong indications that substantial volumes of oil may be found in the Jurassic Fulmar Sands, which was overlooked in the original test wells.

Two billion barrels

NSNRL believes DHH’s net mean prospective resources could amount to 2bn barrels of oil, of which 1.8bn has been verified by oil and gas consultant Gaffney, Cline & Associates. NSNRL plans to drill the appraisal well 27/4-A and execute a 3D seismic program as early as the end of 2022. NSNRL is currently in the process of securing investor funding for the seismic and appraisal drilling programs.



Niels Arveschoug, NSNRL’s CEO said: “Based on their proven track record of delivering exploration and appraisal wells as well operator on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), we know FWM are ideally equipped to drill the DHH appraisal well for us within our desired time frame.”

FWM, which has offices in both Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, has been providing well operator services to licence holders on the UKCS since 2017 in all phases of well activity from construction, production, and intervention through to late life and decommissioning.

"In addition to the currently contracted work, the DHH contract provides additional work to FWM’s projects group, driving growth for the firm and creating new jobs at the company’s Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth offices," FWM said.

FWM Managing Director, Nick Ford said: “NSNRL’s contract award reflects the increased confidence in the North Sea after two years of understandably low investment. We are pleased to see that our well operator model provides organizations such as NSNRL the ability to develop their prospects in a safe, aligned and cost-effective manner. We are looking forward to working with NSNRL on this exciting project.”