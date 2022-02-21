Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havfram Wins SURF Deal at Zohr Field Offshore Egypt

February 21, 2022

©Havfram
Offshore installation firm Havfram has won a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines support work in Egypt for Saipem. 

The contract will see Havfram deploy a laying and construction vessel offshore Egypt to the Zohr field, the largest gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, in 2022.

Havfram will support Saipem with their installation of 160km of umbilical product in over 1,400m water depth on the Zohr North development. The scope of work includes the provision of a high specification LCV with associated construction crew, WROVs, underdeck carousel and VLS services, as well as support to the load-out operation in Norway and various engineering tasks in support of the project.

Havfram will make use of the Viking Neptun vessel, which is suited to deepwater umbilical installation and construction support operations. The vessel is chartered to Havfram in 2022 to support several projects in various regions.

 

