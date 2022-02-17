Managing Director of Neptune Energy Egypt Passes Away

Neptune Energy Egypt Managing Director Mohamed Mounes Shahat passed away Thursday, the oil and gas company has informed.

"It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce the death of Engineer Mohamed Mounes Shahat, Managing Director of Neptune Energy, Egypt, who passed away today, 17 February 2022. Engineer Mounes was highly respected both at Neptune and across the industry in Egypt. We are grateful for his leadership in his short time with Neptune, and we will miss him dearly," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy CEO, Pete Jones, said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Neptune are with Eng Mounes’ family at this time.“A well-known and well-respected figure across the industry and beyond, we will miss his guidance, good humor, and wise counsel.”

Neptune’s VP North Africa & Asia Pacific, Philip Lafeber, is in Egypt supporting Engineer Mounes’ family and colleagues. He will remain in country for the time being. Prayers will be held on Friday, 18 February, after noon prayers at Ahmed Mounes Mosque, in New Cairo, Neptune Energy said.

Mohamed Mounes Shahat became the managing director of Neptune Energy Egypt in December 2020. He previously worked for Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum.



