Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia: Melbana Energy Gets Offshore Block with 2005 Oil Discovery Included

February 16, 2022

©Melbana Energy
©Melbana Energy

Australian oil and gas company Melbana Energy has been granted petroleum exploration permit AC/P70, located in the Territory of Ashmore and Cartier Islands, for an initial period of six years. 

Melbana made an application for this permit under the Australian Government’s 2020 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release.

The offshore block contains the undeveloped Vesta-1 oil discovery drilled in 2005. The Vesta-2 appraisal well drilled in 2007 identified a gas cap. 

"This complex field is an attractive opportunity to a junior explorer like Melbana with the technical capability and track record of identifying new play types and attracting large, well-funded, partners to test its exploration theses – often by overturning conventional thinking," Melbana said.

Melbana Energy’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, said: “Our experience in this sub-basin coupled with the previous discoveries and multiple data sets and play types offered in this permit area affords a good opportunity for a technically strong and motivated junior like Melbana to try and identify its next substantial exploration prospect in Australian waters. Our track record gives us some insights into what the market is looking for and we believe demand for more such opportunities will likely remain buoyant, especially if the current oil price is maintained."

Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Siem Helix 2 - Credit: Des Upcraft/MarineTraffic.com

Helix Energy Solutions in 12-month Decom Deal in Brazil
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Sleipnir to Install LNG BCM...


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Ranger, on the Hibernia J-34 well off Eastern Canada during December 1981, is shown at the 80-foot drilling draft. Some of the twelve anchor cables are visible running from the fairleads on the corner columns - Credit: Government of Canada

Ocean Ranger Sinking: 40th Anniversary of Canada's Worst...
North America
Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: McDermott Nets Its Largest Ever Renewable...
Engineering

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

Oil Spills from Eni's Irish Sea Pipeline

Oil Spills from Eni's Irish Sea Pipeline

Australia: Melbana Energy Gets Offshore Block with 2005 Oil Discovery Included

Australia: Melbana Energy Gets Offshore Block with 2005 Oil Discovery Included

Guyana’s First Oil and Gas Training Center Set to Launch

Guyana’s First Oil and Gas Training Center Set to Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine