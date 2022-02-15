Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sweden Accelerating Offshore Wind Plans

February 15, 2022

Sweden presented plans on Tuesday to build offshore wind power plants that will generate 20-30 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, with an aim to reach 120 TWh at a later stage.

The areas are located in the waters both east and west of Sweden, the Nordic country's government said.

"This way we secure the electricity supply, enable the (energy) transition and secure good electricity prices in the long term," Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said in a statement.

Sweden currently consumes about 140 TWh per year, and power consumption is expected to rise considerably in the coming years as the country's industries and transport sector are phasing out fossil fuels, the government said.

Offshore wind power is in high demand, Climate Minister Annika Strandhaell said.

"We are now accelerating the expansion of offshore wind power by pointing out a number of suitable areas far out to sea. At the same time, we instruct the Swedish Energy Agency to propose even more areas," she said.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

