Solstad Offshore Sells Two AHTS Vessels

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has this week sold two anchor handling tug and supply vessels, in line with its objective to reduce fleet size to a level of 80-90 vessels

Through its subsidiary Solstad Rederi AS, the company sold the AHTS Normand Master and Normand Mariner.

The delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place on Thursday, and Solstad said the sale of the vessels would result in an immaterial accounting effect.

Earlier this month, Solstad Offshore sold three anchor handling vessels, the Nor Captain - owned by its subsidiary Solstad Offshore Singapore - and Far Sword and Far Stream, owned by its subsidiary Farstad Supply.

Late in 2021 Solstad CEO Lars Peder Solstad said the company had made huge effort to sell off the vessels that will not be part of the future Solstad fleet, with 25 vessels sold in less than a year.

"We still have a few more to sell, and by mid-2022 we don't expect many vessels left a the lay-up sites we have on the Norwegian coast and in Asia," he said at the time.

Some vessels are sold for recycling, some for non-oil & gas activity, and some for geographical areas where the company has limited access.