Acteon's InterMoor Fit For Offshore Renewables

February 11, 2022

©Intermoor (File Photo)
UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult has granted InterMoor, the lead brand for Acteon’s Mooring and Anchors segment, a ‘Fit for Offshore Renewables’ status.

Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) is a program that verifies that UK service providers are equipped and have the key management systems and competence required to work in the offshore renewable energy sector. 

It is a journey of business excellence and sector-specific capability building to support the development of a competent, capable and competitive UK offshore renewable energy supply chain, maximizing the economic opportunity, both domestically and globally.

Alan Duncan, InterMoor managing director, said, “Achieving F4OR status confirms that we have the right key management systems and competence required for success in the offshore renewable energy sector and it illustrates our commitment to the energy transition. 

As offshore renewable projects move further away from the coast and into greater water depths, our mooring expertise becomes crucial to secure these assets. Participating in the F4OR program has been of great value to assist our development in this field.”

InterMoor key capabilities are in the space of mooring design and engineering, mooring equipment procurement, and offshore installation of mooring systems.

Mooring Renewables

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

