Borr Drilling Picks IFS Cloud

Cloud enterprise software company IFS said Tuesday that the shallow water offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling was upgrading its existing IT platforms to the latest IFS versions including IFS Cloud, IFS Cloud Services and IFS Success Services.

"IFS Cloud will support mission-critical business processes, including enterprise asset management (EAM), onshore-offshore data replication, supply chain management, and global financials. Comprehensive and on-demand insights into the condition of the platform is critical when drilling for oil and gas. Maintenance is also a high priority for rig owners as it contributes to both up-time and cost savings," IFS said.

The IFS solution meets SOX compliance and lets its customer manage maintenance, supply chain, and finance quicker and more efficient, connecting data across all these functions. It also features inbuilt replication between Head Office and rigs. IFS Cloud can be used onshore and offshore by all rigs and global support organizations.

“IFS is a key strategic partner to Borr Drilling and we are very happy to continue our digitalization journey with IFS’ latest products and technology,” says Kjetil Gran, IT Director at Borr Drilling. “IFS Cloud provides us with the comprehensive end-to-end functionality in a single platform that simplifies mission-critical business processes and provides the insights we need to make key decisions. I look forward to continuing our partnership with IFS.”

“Energy is a key focus industry for IFS,” says Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS. “We are proud to be able to support rig, FPSO and complex vessel owners with critical oil & gas industry functionality through IFS Cloud.”