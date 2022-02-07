Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD

February 7, 2022

Illustration only - one of HOS vessels ©Hornbeck Offshore Services
U.S. offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services said Monday it had has acquired three high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels ("OSVs") from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration ("MARAD") for an undisclosed amount of cash.  

All three of the vessels that were acquired at auction are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,600 DWT. Upon taking physical delivery of the vessels from MARAD, the company expects to conduct reactivation and regulatory drydockings of all three vessels, Hornbeck Offshore said.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We believe these modern, state-of-the-art, high-spec, diesel-electric OSVs are great additions to our growing fleet. Built by Eastern Shipbuilding in 2013 and 2014 to a design specification and with components that are very compatible with our other 'Tiger Shark Class' vessels, these particular ships are excellent candidates for deployment in the growing U.S. domestic offshore wind industry, as well as for potential conversion to military or other non-oilfield, non-wind specialty applications."

