Aker Solutions Buys Unitech Power Systems

Aker Solutions, a Norwegian engineering and construction company in the offshore energy industry field, has agreed to acquire Unitech Power Systems, an electrical power systems consultant.

"The acquisition is an important step towards Aker Solutions creating an engineering consultancy business driving the energy transition," Aker Solutions said.

The all-cash transaction, of an undisclosed value, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

"The acquisition will significantly enhance Aker Solutions' capabilities related to high-voltage electrical power systems. By

leveraging Unitech Power Systems' strong expertise and track record with Aker Solutions' existing front end, engineering, and project management capabilities, the acquisition will drive growth in markets supported by the energy transition," Aker Solutions said.

"The energy transition will unlock large investments across multiple industries. Aker Solutions has capabilities and solutions that are transferable into new offerings and markets. We are excited to announce that we are enhancing our engineering offering into consultancy services. This acquisition is the first building block in creating a leading engineering consultancy business," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

"We are very excited to have Unitech Power Systems' highly skilled employees as part of Aker Solutions. Their strong expertise and solid track record will complement and strengthen our competencies and capabilities. Unitech Power Systems will be an important partner for our engineering business and EPC projects, and we will jointly work to develop consultancy services across emerging energy value chains," said Marte Mogstad, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' engineering business.