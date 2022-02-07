Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gallery: Damen's 'Ground-breaking' Fast Crew Supplier Almost Ready for Launch

February 7, 2022

Dutch shipbuilder Damen is putting finishing touches on its "ground-breaking" Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 vessel class – the Aqua Helix - with Ampelmann gangway recently installed and integrated with the ship’s systems, and the vessel undergoing the final stages of sea trials.

Custom designed for the FCS 7011, the S-type motion-compensated gangway is a critical element in this next-generation fast crew supplier, Damen said.

Engineered for a minimum weight and fully electrical operation, the gangway plays a vital role in offshore crew transfers along with the VEEM gyrostabilizer.

"Following the installation of the gangway, the Aqua Helix is now in the final stages of its sea trials, conducting a full shakedown of all its systems," the Dutch shipbuilder said.

"The first transfers using the gangway will take place in March and, with those successfully completed, the 74-meter, 40-knot, 122-passenger vessel will then be available for customer demonstrations as a fully-integrated offshore crew supply solution," Damen said.

"While some prospective customers have already visited the vessel in harbor, this will be the first time that interested parties will have the opportunity to experience her full potential out on the water. Operating out of Den Helder, the initial focus of the Damen FCS 7011 will be on offshore wind and oil and gas operators in the North Sea," the company said.

