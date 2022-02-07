Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BSEE Inspects Murphy Oil’s New King’s Quay Platform Ahead of First Oil

February 7, 2022

(Photo: BSEE)
(Photo: BSEE)

U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) inspectors and engineers last week carried out an offshore regulatory pre-production inspection of Murphy Oil’s King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) platform. 

The facility, a semi-submersible FPS, is now currently moored in Green Canyon Block 433 in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, about 175 miles south of New Orleans.

“The first offshore follow-up inspection is a very crucial time in the installation of a new production platform in the Gulf,” said BSEE Houma District production supervisor Micah Charpentier. “It is vital that our team follows up on items or discrepancies onboard the facility including processes, parts installations, components, and safety devices to ensure they represent those of the initial permit submitted by the operator.”

BSEE conducted an initial dockside pre-production inspection of King’s Quay in Ingleside, Texas in September 2021, which was required before the platform could sail to its final mooring site. During the dockside inspection, inspectors verified that safety equipment, components, and production processes aboard the structure were constructed as planned, met industry standards, and complied with federal regulations. Corrections to any discrepancies or items of concern were verified during this offshore inspection to ensure all safety and environmental systems are properly in place before King’s Quay can begin production. The facility has the capacity to process 80,000 barrels of oil per day and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

“This follow-up inspection is another example of the vital work that BSEE does to ensure that new oil and gas production facilities are safe and environmentally sound,” said BSEE Houma District Manager Amy Pellegrin.

Having completed the follow-up initial offshore pre-production inspection, the King’s Quay FPS is on schedule to start regular production in mid-2022 and is expected to handle production from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai fields within the Green Canyon area.

 

North America Gulf of Mexico Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Deepwater Activity Production Offshore

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - one of HOS vessels ©Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD
An illustration of the vessel Eneti ordered last year from DSME - File photo ©NOV

Eneti Ends Talks to Build Jones Act-Compliant Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

Video Screenshot

Exploded Nigerian FPSO was 'old, badly maintained' -...
FPSO
The Prelude FLNG facility, with the Valencia Knutsen berthed side-by-side (File Photo: Shell)

Prelude FLNG to Stay Shut in 1Q 2022
Floating Production

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Harvey Gulf Operates First Carbon Neutral PSV

Harvey Gulf Operates First Carbon Neutral PSV

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in Nigeria

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in Nigeria

Namibia Aims for First-ever Oil Output by 2026 after Shell Offshore Find

Namibia Aims for First-ever Oil Output by 2026 after Shell Offshore Find

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD

Hornbeck Offshore Buys Hi-Spec OSV Trio from MARAD

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine