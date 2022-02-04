DOF Subsea Bags Three-year MPSV Charter with Exxon in Australia

ExxonMobil has awarded a long-term contract to offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea for the provisions of multi-purpose supply vessel services in Australia.

The contract is for three years firm plus two one-year extension options. Under the contract, DOF will provide an MPSV to Esso Australia, an Australian Subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

"Preparatory support services associated with the contract are underway with the delivery of the vessel to follow later in 2022," DOF said.

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF ASA said: "This is our second long-term contract with Esso in Australia and a very important win for us. The award builds on the successful marine services we have delivered to Esso Australia over the last two years, our reputation as a trusted partner is another step in our strategy to grow our fleet in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Esso Australia to deliver safe and efficient world-class marine services."

DOF did not share which vessel exactly would be deployed for the project. Financial details were not shared either.



