Western Gas Targets 2Q Spud Date for 'High-impact' Sasanof-1 Well as All Regulatory Approvals Granted

February 3, 2022

MS-1 - Credit:Paul/MarineTraffic.com

Australian oil and gas company Western Gas expected to spud its "high-impact" Sasanof-1 exploration well on the North West Shelf offshore Australia in the second quarter of 2022. The company said Thursday it had received all the necessary regulatory approvals for the drilling operation.

As previously reported, Western Gas will use the Valaris MS-1 semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the Sasanof-1 well, targeting "the multi-tcf, high liquids, low CO2 Sasanof resource."

Will Barker, Executive Director Western Gas said: "It is a great reflection of our highly capable, focussed team and supporting project partners that we have been able to secure all approvals in a timely manner and enable the drilling of this high impact well. “

"All efforts are now focused on finalizing remaining contracts, preparing for operations, and delivering a safe and successful exploration effort for the Western Gas team and our well campaign partners Global Oil and Gas Limited and Prominence Energy.”

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on-trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids-rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field. ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P501), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P101), Western Gas said.

Western Gas has previously said that drilling costs were estimated at US$20-25 million.

The Sasanof-1 exploration well is located in permit WA-519-P in Commonwealth waters about 207 km northwest of Onslow, Western Australia. Sasanof-1 will be a vertical well and drilled to a total depth of approximately 2500 m in 1070 m of water

