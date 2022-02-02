Installed on OSV, Survitec's Seahaven Evacuation System Passes Heavy Weather Trials

Seahaven Advanced Evacuation System , developed by the UK-based marine safety and survival solutions provider Survitec, has successfully passed heavy weather sea trials (HWST), deployed from the offshore support vessel EDT Jane.

According to Survitec, the test was carried out in line with the SOLAS requirements for Novel Appliances which requires the test to be performed in conditions that do not drop below six on the Beaufort Scale.

Representatives from classification society Lloyd’s Register were in attendance, with observers from UK MCA also onboard the vessel, Survitec said.

In Survitec's words, Seahaven is a novel lifeboat system that offers Helical slide-based mass evacuation from large passenger vessels, and has now passed the rigorous HWST program.

"This is a huge step forward in the critical development of Seahaven which brings this game-changing cruise evacuation system one step closer to full market introduction," Survitec said.

Ron Krisanda, Executive Chairman, Survitec, said: “This is a major milestone in the development of cruise safety technology. Passing HWSTs demonstrates that Seahaven has exceeded the highest safety performance standards.”

The two craft system has a total capacity of 1060 persons and can travel independently at six knots for 24 hours.

"Survitec now looks ahead to the next steps of this project, working with its customers on the introduction of this game-changing solution to their operations," the company said.



