Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Installed on OSV, Survitec's Seahaven Evacuation System Passes Heavy Weather Trials

February 2, 2022

©Survitec
©Survitec

Seahaven Advanced Evacuation System , developed by the UK-based marine safety and survival solutions provider Survitec, has successfully passed heavy weather sea trials (HWST), deployed from the offshore support vessel EDT Jane.

According to Survitec, the test was carried out in line with the SOLAS requirements for Novel Appliances which requires the test to be performed in conditions that do not drop below six on the Beaufort Scale.

Representatives from classification society Lloyd’s Register were in attendance, with observers from UK MCA also onboard the vessel, Survitec said.

In Survitec's words, Seahaven is a novel lifeboat system that offers Helical slide-based mass evacuation from large passenger vessels, and has now passed the rigorous HWST program.

"This is a huge step forward in the critical development of Seahaven which brings this game-changing cruise evacuation system one step closer to full market introduction," Survitec said.

Ron Krisanda, Executive Chairman, Survitec, said: “This is a major milestone in the development of cruise safety technology. Passing HWSTs demonstrates that Seahaven has exceeded the highest safety performance standards.”

The two craft system has a total capacity of 1060 persons and can travel independently at six knots for 24 hours.

"Survitec now looks ahead to the next steps of this project, working with its customers on the introduction of this game-changing solution to their operations," the company said.


Maritime Safety Safety and Security Activity Industry News Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

An illustration of the vessel Eneti ordered last year from DSME - File photo ©NOV

Eneti Ends Talks to Build Jones Act-Compliant Wind Turbine...
©Royal Thai Navy

Oil Workers Race to Protect Beaches from Spill Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Screenshot from the Dutch Coast Guard's video

Drifting Ship Hits Tennet's HKZ Beta Platform Jacket
Maritime Safety
McDermott CEO Michael McKelvy ©McDermott International

McDermott Names McKelvy New CEO
People & Companies

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Eickholt to Take the Helm

Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Eickholt to Take the Helm

Demand for Vessels Capable of Installing Giant Offshore Wind Turbines to Outpace Supply by 2024, Rystad Says

Demand for Vessels Capable of Installing Giant Offshore Wind Turbines to Outpace Supply by 2024, Rystad Says

First of Four FPSOs Deployed at Petrobras' Mero Field

First of Four FPSOs Deployed at Petrobras' Mero Field

OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Production Increase Despite Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Production Increase Despite Oil Price Rally

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine