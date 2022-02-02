Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saudi Aramco Buys Stake in Cognite from Aker BP

February 2, 2022

Credit: Elnur/AdobeStock

Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP, Cognite said on Wednesday.

The price for the stake was "around 1 billion Norwegian crowns," or about $113 million, an Aker BP spokesperson told Reuters, valuing Cognite at just over $1.5 billion.

Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalization services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.

"Cognite has proven that their technology delivers complex real-time insights seamlessly and is optimizing how energy is being supplied to the world," Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President Ahmad A. Al-Sa'adi said in a statement.

Both Cognite and Aker BP are part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's group of companies, whose investment firm Aker ASA has a 50.5% stake in Cognite.

U.S. venture capital firm Accel holds 12.4% while Cognite's Chief Executive John Markus Lervik owns 7.2%, an Aker spokesman said in May last year.

($1 = 8.8313 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

