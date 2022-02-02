Harbour Energy's CEO Europe to Step Down

UK-based oil and gas company Harbour Energy said Wednesday that Phil Kirk had notified the Board of his intention to step down as Executive Director, President, and CEO Europe, with effect from February 28, 2022.

Kirk was previously Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Chrysaor Group. Chrysaor last year merged with Premier Oil, creating Harbour Energy one of the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producers.

Commenting on his plan to leave Harbour Energy, Phil Kirk said: "It has been an honor to be part of the Harbour Energy story and, as I depart to consider other business opportunities, I am very proud of what we have achieved. Harbour has a clear strategy and focus and, as a shareholder, I look forward to supporting its continued evolution and growth."

Linda Z. Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy, said: "Phil has been instrumental in the building of Harbour Energy over the past years. I thank him for his dedication to the Company and the UK oil and gas sector and wish him well in his future endeavors."

R. Blair Thomas, Chairman of Harbour Energy, said: "I have worked with Phil for over 18 years in multiple successful ventures including Harbour Energy, and have admired his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his many contributions to the Company and wish him all the best for the future."

After qualifying as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young in 1991, Kirk joined Hess in 1996 where he served a variety of roles including Head of Finance, North West Europe. In 2002, Phil set up CH4 Energy where he was Joint Managing Director. CH4 acquired and operated the Markham Field and associated satellites on the UK/Dutch median line.

After selling CH4 to Venture Production in 2006, he founded Chrysaor in 2007 and led the group until the completion of the merger. He has been a member of the Board of Oil and Gas UK since 2013 and recently retired from the position of Co-Chair. He is a Chartered Accountant, Fellow of the Energy Institute and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.