Maersk Drilling's Drillship to Drill for TotalEnergies, Petronas in Malaysia

February 1, 2022

Maersk Viking / ©Maersk Drilling

Oil major Shell has exercised two options on the contract that will employ the Maersk Drilling's drillship Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia.

The first option will be novated to TotalEnergies EP Malaysia for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Tepat project, while the second option will be novated to PETRONAS Carigali, for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Layang-Layang project. Both projects are located off the coast of Sabah. 

The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to begin in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with Shell in Malaysia.

The total contract value of the extensions is approximately $32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling, Maersk Drilling said.

Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia.

Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said: "We’re delighted to confirm these contract extensions for Maersk Viking to continue operating in Malaysia, and to be able to support three different operators in a coordinated schedule which will drive efficiency and reduce waste for everyone involved. This will allow the rig’s high-performance crew to build further regional expertise as they continue to deliver safe and efficient wells for the customers involved.

Maersk Viking is a 7th generation ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2013. It is currently mobilizing for the contract in Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign offshore Gabon in end-2021.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the drillship recently left Singapore and is now en route to Labuan, Malaysia.

Drilling Rigs Asia Drilling Activity

