Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

January 31, 2022

© ozerkina / Adobe Stock
© ozerkina / Adobe Stock

The Biden administration on Monday said it would make $1.15 billion available to states to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells as part of a broad effort to reduce U.S. climate warming emissions and improve health and safety in nearby communities.

The money represents a portion of the $4.7 billion for well clean-up that was included in the infrastructure law passed in Congress last year. The program is a pillar of U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge that fighting climate change will create jobs and revitalize neighborhoods harmed by aging fossil fuel infrastructure.

The White House said 26 states were eligible to apply for the funding, or nearly every state that has documented orphaned wells, defined as wells with an owner that is either unknown or insolvent.

In a statement, the Department of Interior, which is overseeing the program, said each state would be allocated an initial $25 million grant, and additional funding based on its number of documented oil and gas wells, the estimated cost for plugging wells there, and the number of job losses sustained between March of 2020 and November of 2021.

Texas and Pennsylvania are eligible for the most funding of $107.5 million and $104.2 million, respectively, Interior said.

The number of abandoned wells in the United States has grown over the last decade, and many experts believe the number will keep growing as fossil fuels are replaced by cleaner forms of energy.

Earlier this month Interior said it had found more than 130,000 documented orphaned wells in the United States - far more than a widely-cited report by the Interstate Oil & Gas Compact Commission from 2019.

The abandoned well funding is one of several federal efforts the White House laid out on Monday that are aimed at reducing emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. They include a Department of Transportation initiative to require pipeline operators to reduce methane emissions across their systems, and a Department of Energy program to offer technical assistance to well plugging efforts.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom and Jeff Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

North America Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

Credit: SailPlan

SailPlan Helps Harvey Gulf Cut Offshore Vessel Emissions
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Doubles Quarterly Profit, Raises Dividend as...


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem Issues Profit Warning as Costs and Pandemic Hit...
Finance
Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine