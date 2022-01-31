Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
wpd offshore Looking to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Romania

January 31, 2022

German offshore wind development company wpd offshore has said it has become the first company in Romania to officially apply for the development of offshore wind energy projects in the Black Sea. 

The Black Sea 1 (500 MW) and Black Sea 2 (approx. 1.4 GW) projects, for which separate project companies have already been established, are to be developed and built off the Black Sea coast, wpd offshore said Monday.

"As a pacesetter for Romanian offshore wind energy, wpd offshore is in close exchange with governmental authorities to support the drafting of the offshore wind law. Based on its vast experience and know-how in developing wind energy projects worldwide, wpd offshore is well prepared to advance all necessary steps and processes in order to make Romania the first country to install offshore wind farms in the Black Sea. In the future, this might also offer the chance to export surplus energy to neighboring countries," wpd offshore said.

 "wpd has its sights firmly set on the Romanian market for renewable energies and can build on a promising pipeline in the offshore wind sector,” says Dr Gabriela Dan Unterseh, Head of Project Development Wind Offshore at wpd offshore in Romania. 

"We are convinced that by developing our offshore projects, we are making an important contribution to set Romania’s pioneering role in the expansion of renewables in the region,” adds Achim Berge Olsen, Member of the Management Board at wpd responsible for the offshore wind sector.

According to a March 2021 article by Wind Europe,  the World Bank estimates it has 453 GW of technical offshore wind potential – 269 GW for bottom-fixed and 166 GW for floating offshore wind for the Black Sea basin.

