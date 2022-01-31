Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant Extends Outage

January 31, 2022

The Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya. (Photo: Øivind Haug / Equinor ASA)
The Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya. (Photo: Øivind Haug / Equinor ASA)

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces a further delay before restarting production following a fire in 2020, Equinor and Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Monday.

The plant, operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.

"We work systematically to deliver on the plan we established, but challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and stable start-up and operations," Equinor senior vice president Grete Haaland said in a statement.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.Credit: Equinor

The plant has been out of service since September 2020 following a blaze that raised concerns over safety practices.

At Melkoeya, gas is piped in from the offshore Snoehvit field, 160km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea. The field was forced to shut as a result of the plant's closure.

Extensive work had been carried out since the fire, including checking more than 22,000 components and replacing 180 km (113 miles) of electrical cables, Equinor said.

"The latest wave of (coronavirus) infections, combined with restrictions and narrow working areas, impacts the progress. At times, half of staff have been in quarantine and isolation," Hammerfest LNG plant manager Thor Johan Haave said.

He said the project was now near completion.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Terje Solsvik, Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)


LNG Barents Sea Production Europe Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - A Chevron platform in the Gulf of Mexico - File Photo - Credit: Chevron

Chevron Reviewing Court Decision that Blocked Gulf of...
File image: Equinor

Tanzania Hires U.S. Law Firm as Advisor for LNG Project


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem Issues Profit Warning as Costs and Pandemic Hit...
Finance
Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine