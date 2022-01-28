James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Business Line JF Decom

Marine and offshore services firm James Fisher has this week launched its new business line James Fisher Decommissioning (JF Decom).

The company said that the newly formed division would support the decommissioning needs of customers in the renewables and oil and gas markets "by delivering considerable cost and time-saving solutions."

According to James Fisher, JF Decom will provide an end-to-end service delivery capability in complex decommissioning scopes including subsea infrastructure removal; structural removal, well severance, and well abandonment.

"With one of the world’s largest fleets of decommissioning tooling and in-house design and engineering capability, JF Decom will be able to support the demanding rise in decommissioning projects worldwide from strategically located assets and resources to deliver considerable cost and time-saving solutions that are critical to achieving regulatory guidance of a 35% reduction in decommissioning costs, a target mapped out by the Oil & Gas Authority in 2016," James Fisher said.

JF Decom’s services also include the well abandonment tool SEABASS, a strategic investment made in 2021, that the company says provides a more cost effective and quicker alternative to rig-based solutions when abandoning category 2 wells, due to its ability to deploy from a vessel of opportunity and work in any water depth.

Jack Davidson, managing director at JF Decom said: “Increasing demand for experienced decommissioning experts within the energy industry presents an opportunity for the group to focus on what it does best - providing tailored and pioneering solutions to address customer challenges.

"In addition to the challenges faced by customers to conduct decommissioning activities as timely and cost-effectively as possible, JF Decom is also dedicated to ensuring that decommissioning is conducted as sustainably as possible by restoring the seabed to its natural state. With our noise attenuation tools such as Bubble Curtains, we can also minimize environmental impact to marine life during decommissioning works and ensuring we provide environmentally responsible services is something that is at the forefront for JF Decom.”



