Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Peru Prosecutors Seek Travel Ban for Repsol Execs amid Offshore Oil Leak Probe

January 28, 2022

Peruvian prosecutors requested on Thursday that the president and three other executives of Spanish oil firm Repsol SA's local refinery be barred from leaving Peru for 18 months while a probe into an oil leak is under way.

Repsol's La Pampilla refinery, Peru's largest, leaked thousands of barrels' worth of oil off Peru's central Pacific coast in a Jan. 15 incident, which it blamed on unusually large waves following a major volcanic eruption in distant Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo called it the biggest ecological disaster to affect the Andean nation in recent years.

A judge will review the request by state prosecutors against the Repsol executives later on Thursday.

Repsol representatives in Peru were not immediately available for comment.

Peru's prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, said on Monday the government was looking at sanctioning Repsol's La Pampilla refinery, which accounts for over half of Peru's refining capacity, following the oil spill.

The country's environment minister, Ruben Ramirez, on Wednesday said the country was evaluating tough sanctions that could include halting operations at the refinery.

"The State is not going to bend and we will act with a firm hand," he said. 

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Oil Spil Recovery South America Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

FireFly Inspect - Courtesy of Innvotek

VIDEO: Drones with Active Thermography Trialed for Wind...
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Suriname Will Give Brazil's Petrobras Priority in Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Matthias Bausenwein / © Ørsted

BP Hires Ørsted Man to Head New Offshore Wind Division
People & Companies
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field...
North America

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Strategic Shift: POSH Focuses on Floating Wind, Divests Taiwan-based JV

Strategic Shift: POSH Focuses on Floating Wind, Divests Taiwan-based JV

Doosan Unveils 8MW Offshore Wind Turbine, South Korea's Largest

Doosan Unveils 8MW Offshore Wind Turbine, South Korea's Largest

Schlumberger Secures Work at Northern Lights Carbon Capture Project

Schlumberger Secures Work at Northern Lights Carbon Capture Project

Shell's Head of Renewables Steps Down

Shell's Head of Renewables Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine