Ulstein Designs SOVs for Shanghai Electric

Ulstein Design & Solutions, part of the Norwegian-based Ulstein Group, said it has secured ship design contracts from ZPMC for two types of service operation vessels (SOVs) that the Chinese shipyard will construct for Shanghai Electric Windpower Group.

The SOVs will be built to accommodate 60 POB and 100 POB respectively for the support of Chinese offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M). Both designs will feature Ulstein's signature X-BOW and X-STERN, and both are engineered to optimize operational capacity, capability and economy, with batteries installed to provide a greener footprint when servicing the renewable energy segment, Ulstein said.

“Shanghai Electric is the leading provider of offshore wind turbines in China, and with these two world-class SOVs, we believe we can bring more values to our clients and provide a safer working environment to our colleagues at sea,” says Ma Chengbin, General Manager of Engineering Service Company at Shanghai Electric.

With more than 50% market share, Shanghai Electric is the largest offshore wind turbine supplier in China and is also a large integrated equipment manufacturing enterprise.