Oil Platform Inspection: Wood Gets Funding for Autonomous Robotics Project in Canada

UK-based energy industry engineering services company Wood has received funding in Canada under the Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Recovery Assistance Fund for an autonomous robotic inspection and maintenance project.

Wood’s proposal for the development of an autonomous robotic inspection service for land and topsides oil and gas facilities was one of 26 proposals to successfully receive funding under the program. Wood received nearly $3 million of the Fund, which totaled approximately $35.5 million.

The project is focused on supporting onshore and offshore oil and gas infrastructure assets and the successful completion of this project could result in the deployment of multiple robots and position Wood to support future developments in the province, Wood said.

The robotic inspection offering will create a variety of new technical roles to customize the robots and develop inspection software to analyze the visual, thermal, methane, and acoustic data they collect, the company said.

According to Wood, the data will enable the team to monitor the integrity of the assets, allowing for earlier detection of leaks, corrosion, and anomalous vibrations and temperatures, which will provide an opportunity to make timely decisions on maintenance and repairs. This capability will improve the safety of personnel offshore, reduce carbon emissions, and drive low-cost sustainable operations, Wood said.

Paul Leonard, Wood’s President for Operations in the Americas, said: “Wood is partnering with clients to adopt digital solutions to drive innovation and shape the future of our industries. We are delighted to receive funding from the Newfoundland and Labrador government to accelerate our autonomous robotic inspection program and value the opportunity to provide new employment prospects to the residents of the province.”



