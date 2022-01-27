Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wellesley Drills Dry Well in North Sea, Off Norway

January 27, 2022

The Well 36/1-4 S was drilled by the Borgland Dolphin drilling rig. Photo: Dolphin Drilling.
The Well 36/1-4 S was drilled by the Borgland Dolphin drilling rig. Photo: Dolphin Drilling.

Oil and gas company Wellesley Petroleum has completed the drilling of the wildcat well 36/1-4 S in the North Sea off Norway, and the well is dry, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Thursday. 

Wellesley Drilled the well some 40 kilometers west of Kristiansund and about 44 km north of the Gjøa field in the northern part of the North Sea, using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. 

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Krossfjord Formation. The well encountered the Krossfjord Formation with water-bearing sandstone rocks at about 33 meters, with poor to moderate reservoir quality. Water-bearing sandstone rocks were also encountered at about 33 meters with poor to moderate reservoir quality, of unknown age, deeper in the well. 

The Krossfjord Formation has traces of petroleum, but the well has been classified as dry. 

This is the second exploration well in production licence 885, which was awarded in APA 2016. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3224 meters below sea level and was terminated in basement rock. The water depth at the site is 211 meters. 

The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned. The Borgland Dolphin drilling rig will now proceed to Fedafjorden, a fjord in Agder county, Norway.

Drilling Rigs Drilling Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Petrofac

NEO Energy Extends Well Services Agreement with Petrofac
VALARIS JU-107 - Credit: Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Timor Sea Well Result 'Disappointing and...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Yadana Platform (Myanmar) - Credit:Gladieu Stephan - TOTAL

Thai PTTEP Set to Take Over Myanmar's Biggest Offshore Gas...
Asia

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

FID Reached for Floating Wind Project in France

FID Reached for Floating Wind Project in France

Equinor's Martin Linge Offshore Field Officially Open

Equinor's Martin Linge Offshore Field Officially Open

Nord Stream 2 Registers German Subsidiary, Certification Still Suspended

Nord Stream 2 Registers German Subsidiary, Certification Still Suspended

Wind-powered Offshore Charging Station Completes Sea Trials in Cromarty Firth

Wind-powered Offshore Charging Station Completes Sea Trials in Cromarty Firth

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine