Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

January 26, 2022

(Photo: Chevron)
(Photo: Chevron)

Shares of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Wednesday hit an all-time high amid a strong stock market rally and ahead of the release of Chevron's fourth-quarter financial results Friday.

Shares of most major producers rose after oil touched $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years on Wednesday. Some Wall Street analysts estimate oil could go further and cross $100 per barrel by mid-year.

Chevron shares traded as high as $134.51, above the previous record of $133.60 set in January 2018 and beating the target price set by some analysts. Credit Suisse this month had raised its target price for the stock to $133 from $127 on higher oil and gas prices.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, is expected to post earnings per share of $3.12 in the fourth quarter, according to 19 investment analysts polled by Refinitiv, compared with a 20-cent loss a year ago.

"Higher commodity prices would be a major positive for upstream segment," Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta wrote in a report this month.

Analysts on average set a price target of $137.29 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Three out of 32 analysts polled by Refinitiv have upgraded Chevron since October from "hold" to "buy."


(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Finance Industry News

Related Offshore News

A Tullow FPSO in Ghana - File image: Tullow

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M
Credit: Strategic Marine

Blue Petra Orders Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine