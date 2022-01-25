Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
N-Sea in Long-Term Deal for Geo Focus Survey/ROV Support Vessel

January 25, 2022

Credit: N-Sea

Dutch subsea survey and IRM services firm N-Sea Group has signed a long-term vessel agreement with Geo Plus for the Geo Focus, an DP1 35M Hybrid Survey/ROV Support Vessel.

The company said Tuesday that the Geo Focus is one of six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control. 

"By having dedicated vessels, it allows N-Sea to provide safer and more efficient operations through working with fully committed and integrated teams. Through this new dedicated vessel initiative, N-Sea can offer its clients, a unique set of subsea solution capabilities supported by experts, better serving the needs of our clients,"

"I would like to congratulate and thank Geo Plus on this unique opportunity, as it secures N-Sea’s position as one of the most diverse companies in the subsea solution industry for clients to accomplish and succeed their growth ambitions, by creating a community of entrepreneurship, knowledge, experience, and innovation," said Arno van Poppel, N-Sea CEO).

