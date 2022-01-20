Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Heerema to Install Six Large Jackets at Saudi Aramco's Marjan Field

January 20, 2022

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Dutch offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract with McDermott to transport and install six large jackets within Package-1 of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment program.

The Marjan oil and gas field is located in the Arabian Gulf off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. The Marjan increment program is an integrated development project to increase the production capacity from the Marjan offshore field.

"The award of the Marjan jacket scope is evidence of McDermott’s confidence in Heerema’s capabilities to deliver large transport and installation scopes in the Middle East. We are looking forward to returning to the region in 2023 for a collaborative and successful campaign’ said Michel Hendriks, Heerema’s Transport and Installation Director.

In 2019, McDermott was awarded the second largest EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco in the Marjan Increment Development Project to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.

Heerema’s contract includes the transportation and installation of six jackets, piles, and boat landings, which make up part of the GOSP complex. 

The jackets are all within the weight range of 4,500 to 6,700 metric tons with a maximum footprint of 90 x 52 meters.

Heerema will transport the jackets from the L&T yard in Oman to the Marjan offshore field using the company’s H-591 barge. The installation vessel will be Heerema’s largest semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir, which runs on emission-reducing LNG and has a lifting capacity of 20,000 metric tons.

Sleipnir will lift install the jackets and the 92 piles, which have a combined weight of 24,000 metric tons, in 2023.

"The project will be run from Heerema’s Leiden Offices and the soon-to-be-established Al Khobar office. The Marjan Increment project is an important step in the company’s ambition to expand activities in the Middle East further," Heerema said.

