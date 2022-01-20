Hellenic Cables Wins Another Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Order

Cenergy Holdings' Hellenic Cables has won an offshore wind farm array cable contract with DEME Offshore, for the supply of cables for the Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank project in the UK North Sea.

"Already the designated cables’ supplier for Dogger Bank A and B, with this contract Hellenic Cables becomes the sole inter array cables’ supplier for the world’s largest offshore wind farm," Hellenic Cable said.

Situated more than 130 km off the North East Coast, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B, and C –and each phase will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW. Combined, the 3.6 GW project will be capable of powering up to 6 million homes.

Dogger Bank C is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, while Dogger Bank A and B are owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni. Eni is also set to become a partner in Dogger Bank as, on November 2, 2021, SSE and Equinor announced the sell-down of a combined 20% share in Dogger Bank C to Eni (10% each) for a total consideration of £140 million. This transaction has yet to take effect.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction and delivery of all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, while Equinor will operate Dogger Bank Wind Farm on completion.

As for the array cable contract between Deme Offshore and Hellenic Cables announced this week, under the new contract, Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test, and supply approx. 240 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories.

This is in addition to 650 km of array cables already awarded for phases A & B. The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ subsea cables plant in Corinth, Greece. Production of the cables for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2023 and delivery will be a phased rollout in line with the project execution program.

"We’re proud to be the exclusive array cables supplier for the world’s largest offshore wind farm, which provides the UK’s largest single source of renewable energy. Dogger Bank C reinforces the position of Hellenic Cables as enabler of the clean energy transition,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables.

"Over the past years, DEME Offshore and Hellenic Cables have been successfully delivering large-scale cable projects together. We very much look forward to partnering each other again and leveraging our joint expertise to deliver this major project.” said Mr. Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore.

In December 2021, Belgium-based DEME Offshore won a contract to deliver and install inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK. DEME Offshore is also responsible for the delivery and installation of Dogger bank A and B inter-array cables, securing the contract in early 2021.

The cables for the C phase will be installed in 2025 and DEME will once again be deploying its DP3 cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’.