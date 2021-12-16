Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: DEME Offshore to Install Inter-Array Cables at Dogger Bank C

December 16, 2021

Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore

Belgium-based DEME Offshore has won a contract to deliver and install inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank C is the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm which will be the world's largest offshore wind farm once fully complete.

DEME Offshore is also responsible for the delivery and installation of Dogger bank A and B inter-array cables, securing the contract in early 2021.

Under the Dogger Bank C inter-array cable contract, DEME Offshore is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the subsea cables for the 1.2 GW phase of the wind farm. DEME Offshore will supply, install and protect approximately 250 km of 66 kV inter-array cables and all related accessories.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the North East coast of England and is currently being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. The wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 GW phases, A, B, and C.

Production of the cable for Dogger Bank C is set to start in 2023.  The cables will be installed in 2025 and DEME will once again be deploying its DP3 cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’.   

"Living Stone boasts an in-house designed dual-lane system, consisting of two cable highways – this allows cable laying using one lane whilst the next cable can be simultaneously prepared and have the cable protection system (CPS) installed on the other lane. As previously demonstrated, this significantly reduces the time needed for preparing the cables, minimizes manual handling, increases the vessel’s workability, and ultimately, improves production rates," DEME Offshore said.

DEME Offshore said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it is worth between EUR 50-150 million.


Subsea Cables Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Industry News Energy Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: NG Shipyards

CoastWise's New Crew Transfer Vessel Christened

Japan Launches Auction for Happo-Noshiro Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms
Subsea Technology
Credit: BP

UK: BP Awards FEED Contracts for Teesside Power, Carbon...
Decarbonization

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Siemens Gamesa's Turbines for Vattenfall's Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Senegal's President Calls on Africa to Harmonize Oil Legislation

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Offshore Gas Project Making Good Headway, Mauritania Oil Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine