Lundin's Melstein Prospect in Norwegian Sea Comes Up Dry

Oil and gas company Lundin Energy has drilled a dry well at the Melstein prospect in the production licence 886, offshore Norway.

The wildcat well has been drilled about 72 km east of the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea and 55 km northwest of Kristiansund.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Rogn Formation). The secondary exploration target was to investigate the reservoir potential in the basement rock.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the well encountered 152 meters of sandstone, 73 meters of which were presumably in the Rogn Formation from the Upper Jurassic Age, with good to very good reservoir quality.

The sequence under the Rogn Formation consists of sandstones of unknown age, 25 meters of which with moderate reservoir quality. In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered about 76 meters of tight basement rock.

"The well is dry, with no traces of petroleum. Data acquisition has been performed," the NPD said.

The Well 6306/9-1 was drilled to a vertical depth of 1025 meters below sea level and was terminated in the basement rock. The water depth at the site is 228 meters. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Lundin Energy, which recently agreed to sell its oil and gas business to Aker BP, drilled the well using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, which will now start a stay at the shipyard in Bergen.

The rig is then expected to start a contract with Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf in the first quarter of 2022.