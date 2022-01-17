Vietnam Firm Launches $220M Offshore Wind Farm

Vietnam's leading renewables firm Trung Nam Group has launched its first offshore wind farm amid the Southeast Asian country's drive for clean energy, the company said on Monday.

The 5 trillion dong ($220.17 million) farm in the southern province of Tra Vinh has 25 turbines with installed capacity of 100 megawatts, the company said in a statement.

Trung Nam said it would raise the total capacity of its renewable power plants to 3.8 gigawatts (GW) and LNG-to-power plants to 1.5 GW by 2025.

Vietnam is finalizing a master power development plan with a focus on renewables to meet its target to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050.

The country has said it aimed to double its installed wind and solar power generation capacity to 31-38 GW by 2030.

($1 = 22,710 dong)

