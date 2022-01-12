Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EnerMech Names Ford as APAC Regional Director

January 12, 2022

Garry Ford - Credit; EnerMech
Garry Ford - Credit; EnerMech

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has appointed Garry Ford as regional director for Asia Pacific.

UK-based EnerMech said Ford would drive further business growth across the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors and strengthen its existing oil and gas operations in the region.

Ford joins the company from SNC Lavalin where he was most recently executive vice president - Americas and Europe. 

He brings more than three decades of senior industry experience with expertise in engineering, construction, commissioning and modular build oil and gas processing, EnerMech said.

"Based in Perth, Australia, Mr Ford has a proven track record in leading multi-million-dollar projects across Europe, Russia, Asia, Caribbean, Middle East, Australia, and the Americas. This includes some of the most significant liquified natural gas (LNG) developments in the world including the landmark Ichthys’ and globally recognized Gorgon projects in Australia," the company added.


