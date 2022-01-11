Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas, Shell Exploring Offshore Carbon Capture And Storage in Malaysia

January 11, 2022

Signing the agreement on behalf of Petronas was its Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream, Adif Zulkifli, while Shell was represented by its Malaysia Chairman and Senior Vice President of Upstream Malaysia, Ivan Tan. Credit: Petronas
Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has signed a collaboration deal with oil major Shell to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) space in Malaysia.

The two companies will carry out a CCS Area Development Plan study to support the decarbonization ambitions of both parties within selected locations offshore Sarawak. 

The scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonization service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers. The outcome of the study will produce options in potential areas for further collaboration, Petronas said.

Last November, Petronas also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with  ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc. to explore opportunities in CCS technologies to support the decarbonization of  Malaysia’s upstream industry as well as to provide CO2 storage solutions for the region.  

In December, it signed an MoU with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to assess for opportunities to unlock CCS potential and identify suitable technology within the scope of carbon capture, transportation of CO2, and storage for a potential application.  
 

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

Current News

Iberdrola Increases its U.S. Offshore Wind Portfolio to 4.9 GW

Magseis Fairfield, Fairfield Industries in Mediation Over Middle East Project

Eco Atlantic to Acquire Azinam's Offshore Blocks in Namibia, South Africa

Masirah Oil: Yumna Offshore Oil Field Produced 8,440 stb/d in December

