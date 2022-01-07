Danos Hires Knight and Promotes Williams

Oilfield service provider Danos announcd it has hired 30-year industry veteran Jerry Knight as general manager of project services, tapped to lead the company’s fabrication, construction, coatings, scaffolding and rope access service lines.

Prior to joining Danos, Knight worked nearly 14 years at Williams, where he held several roles, most recently as technical services manager for the Gulf of Mexico. Before Williams, he worked for 16 years at Occidental Chemical Corporation. Knight graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Jerry for a number of years, and he brings a wealth of knowledge from his extensive industry experience,” said Danos vice president of projects James Callahan. “His prior roles working for energy providers bring a fresh perspective that will be a great addition to our team.”

In addition, Danos said it promoted Nicole Williams to marketing and communication manager. A graduate of Northwestern State University, Williams has nearly 30 years of marketing experience. Williams joined Danos in 2008 and previously served as the company’s external communication lead.

“Nicole has been integral to Danos’ marketing efforts for 13 years, and she continues to add value to our team. This is a well-deserved promotion, and we are excited to officially welcome her to the leadership team,” said Danos CEO Paul Danos.