James Fisher Bags Long-Term O&M Contract in UK Offshore Wind Space

James Fisher Renewables has said it has won three multi-million pound 13-15-year contracts from Balfour Beatty Equitix Consortium (BBEC) for specialist operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a further three offshore transmission infrastructure sites owned by BBEC.

James Fisher Renewables' services will support informed decision-making for offshore transmission asset owners (OFTOs) at Thanet, Gwynt-y-Môr and Humber offshore wind sites in the UK.

The contracts will be performed by JF Renewables’ high voltage business EDS HV Group (EDS).

"The agreement will see EDS provide enhanced O&M services for the offshore assets, ensuring safety of the system in-line with HV safety rules and the maintenance of HV transmission assets, alongside the integration of provisions for heating and ventilation systems, fire suppression, lifesaving equipment, and corrosion inspections," James Fisher Renewables added.

Wayne Mulhall, managing director, JF Renewables, said: "The combination of EDS and JF Renewables enables us to offer a much broader suite of services bolstered by our multi-skilled team. Paired with the introduction of remote technology, such as condition monitoring tools that offset in-person requirements, we can operate leaner without compromising on safety or cost. This win represents the next step in our journey to being a complete end-to-end O&M service provider, and we are excited to be continuing our relationship with Equitix, through this contract with BBEC.”

This follows the 15-year contract awarded in 2019 to provide operations and maintenance services on OFTO assets at Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm.



