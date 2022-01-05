Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Ideol, Jera, ADEME Pen Investment Deal for Floating Wind Projects

January 5, 2022

Credit: BW Ideol
Credit: BW Ideol

BW Ideol, a company specializing in floating offshore wind solutions has signed an investment agreement with Japan's JERA, and France's ADEME Investissement to create an investment company for financing the co-development of offshore wind projects using BW Ideol’s patented Damping Pool technology over the next 5 years.

JERA is Japan’s largest utility company, and ADEME Investissement is a French State-owned investment company aiming at financing innovative infrastructure projects funded by the Investment for the Future Program

As part of the deal, BW Ideol will hold 51% of the new entity, with JERA and ADEME Investissement holding 24.5% each.

“We are honoured to have signed the investment agreement with JERA and ADEME Investissement. This agreement materialises our solid relationship with JERA, Japan’s largest utility company and an established player in offshore wind developments especially in Japan and Asia. We are also pleased to further consolidate our relationship with the Investment for the Future Program (sponsor of ADEME Investissement) which has been a partner of BW Ideol in the financing of its Floatgen demonstrator. 

"This 3-party collaboration reflects our joint ambition to fully capitalise on the opportunities created by the rapidly growing offshore floating wind market by leveraging BW Ideol’s growth strategy track as co-developer of floating wind projects based on our unique floating foundation technology” said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.

JERA Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Yajima said: “Floating offshore wind has a large energy potential and is expected to play a significant role in expanding the introduction of renewable energy in the future. We believe this agreement between the three companies will accelerate the development of floating offshore wind and open up the possibility of using offshore energy in Japan and other areas with limited potential for fixed-bottom offshore wind”.

 “We do believe that floating offshore wind is on its way to confirm its potential and become a substantial contributor to achieving future climate goals. This partnership aims at financing first commercial scale projects and at supporting BW Ideol’s technology as both will contribute to accelerate the competitiveness of floating offshore wind” said Arnaud Leroy, CEO of ADEME.

Asia Renewable Energy Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Image: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind Bags Long-term Charter with Siemens Gamesa
Credit; GE Renewable Energy

Tata Steel Providing Steel for Dogger Bank Wind Farm


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Makes Two Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana. Liza...
Discoveries
File Photo: Offshore platform complex off UAE (file image: ADNOC)

ADNOC Offshore Taps NPCC for Umm Shaif Field Work Worth...
Middle East

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Magseis Fairfield in Conditional OBN Survey Award

Magseis Fairfield in Conditional OBN Survey Award

James Fisher Bags Long-Term O&M Contract in UK Offshore Wind Space

James Fisher Bags Long-Term O&M Contract in UK Offshore Wind Space

Rex's Lime Farms Into Norwegian Offshore Blocks Run by Aker BP, Wintershall

Rex's Lime Farms Into Norwegian Offshore Blocks Run by Aker BP, Wintershall

ExxonMobil Makes Two Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana. Liza Unity FPSO on Track for First Oil in 1Q

ExxonMobil Makes Two Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana. Liza Unity FPSO on Track for First Oil in 1Q

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine