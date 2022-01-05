AET Takes Delivery of New Shuttle Tanker for Shell Charter in Brazil

Tanker operator AET has taken delivery of Eagle Campos, the first of another three Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) Shuttle Tankers purpose built for long-term charter to Brazil Shipping I Limited, a subsidiary of Shell.

Shuttle tankers are used for the offloading and transporting oil from offshore oil installations.

AET struck a deal with Shell in December 2019 to operate these three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers in the international and Brazilian Basin on a long-term charter with Eagle Campos being the first in this series.

The vessel was delivered to AET on January 5, 2022 and will start its operations in Brazil joining Eagle Pilar which AET already operates there for Shell.

Eagle Campos’ two sister vessels are currently under construction at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea and due to be delivered later this year.

The 153,000 DWT DP2 vessel has been built to Shell’s technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in Brazil and, AET says, will operate to the highest operational and environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

Eagle Campos is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency and fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class.

The eco-efficient vessel is also fitted with energy-saving devices such as the Hi Pre-Swirl Duct and Rudder Bulb for improved propulsion efficiency and is already EEDI Phase 2 compliant before the regulations come into effect.

AET has another five DP2 shuttle tankers under construction to be delivered in 2022, which will bring its global DPST fleet to 17, with 13 operating offshore Brazil.