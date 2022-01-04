Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
FSRU: Morocco Picks Mohammedia for Potential Floating Gas Facility

January 4, 2022

Morocco has invited bids to perform a study for the upgrade of Mohammedia port near Casablanca to host a liquified natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), the Moroccan ports agency said on Tuesday.

The deadline for bids has been set at Jan. 25, the agency said on its website.

Energy minister Leila Benali last month said that her department was examining financial and gas supply details for a future FSRU that would guarantee all of Morocco’s gas needs.

Algieria ended gas supplies to Morocco on Oct. 31 against a backdrop of worsening relations between the nations.

Morocco’s natural gas needs are expected to triple from 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 3 bcm by 2040 as it looks to LNG to boost its low-carbon transition and address irregular supply of renewables, Benali said. 

(Reuters)

Floating Production FSRU FLNG Industry News

