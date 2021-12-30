Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Standard Drilling Sells PSV Standard Princess

December 30, 2021

© George Campbell / MarineTraffic.com
© George Campbell / MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-listed offshore energy investment firm Standard Drilling announced it has sold the platform supply vessel Standard Princess for $10.3 million.

The Cyprus-headquartered company said Wednesday it completed the transaction after announcing a memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel in November.

The large 93.4-meter-long PSV was built at Norway's Aker Brattvaag in 2008, with 1,060 square meters of deck space.

Following the sale, Standard Drilling will control, in addition to the investment portfolio, directly and indirectly, a fleet of seven PSVs, including two large PSVs 100% owned and five medium-sized PSVs with approximately 28% ownership interest, the company said.

Vessels Ship Sales Europe Offshore

Related Offshore News

(Image: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind Bags Long-term Charter with Siemens Gamesa
Viking Queen - Image credit:Paul Misje/MarineTraffic

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power...
Offshore Energy
The Newbuild Market: “Global SOV numbers in the next 10 to 15 years will be more than 60 vessels,” said Galinski, “and I think the U.S. will probably take just under a third of that, if all of the projects in the pipeline are realized. I estimate between four and six Jones Act installation vessels will need to be built in the U.S. to the end of the decade.” By Twixter/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels
Offshore Energy

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Energy Transfer Must Pay Williams $410 Million for Abandoning $33 Billion Merger

Energy Transfer Must Pay Williams $410 Million for Abandoning $33 Billion Merger

Guyana Approves Wealth Fund, Local Content Rules for Expected Oil Boom

Guyana Approves Wealth Fund, Local Content Rules for Expected Oil Boom

Exxon Signals Fourth Quarterly Profit in a Row

Exxon Signals Fourth Quarterly Profit in a Row

Petrobras Declares Commercial Viability at Four Offshore Concessions

Petrobras Declares Commercial Viability at Four Offshore Concessions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine