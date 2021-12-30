Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Sea Benchmark Crude Oil Supply to Fall in February

December 30, 2021

(Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor)
(Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor)

Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programs showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January.

Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams.

Details are as below. Figures are rounded up.    


FebruaryJanuary

BPDMLN BBLSBPDMLN BBLS
Forties 236,000
6.6271,0008.4
Ekofisk214,000
6232,000
7.2
Troll150,000
4.2155,000
4.8
Oseberg64,000
1.897,000
3
Brent43,000
1.258,000
1.8
Total707,000 19.8813,000
25.2


 
 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Oil Production Europe Energy Activity

