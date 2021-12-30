North Sea Benchmark Crude Oil Supply to Fall in February

Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programs showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January.

Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams.

Details are as below. Figures are rounded up.



February January

BPD MLN BBLS BPD MLN BBLS

Forties 236,000

6.6 271,000 8.4 Ekofisk 214,000

6 232,000

7.2 Troll 150,000

4.2 155,000

4.8 Oseberg 64,000

1.8 97,000

3 Brent 43,000

1.2 58,000

1.8 Total 707,000 19.8 813,000

25.2







(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)