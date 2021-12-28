Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Shelf Drilling announced it has secured contract extensions for a pair of jack-up drilling rigs with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. for operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

The extensions for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong are in direct continuation of the planned out of service projects at the end of each rig’s current contract with the same client. The duration is 39 months for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and 36 months for the Shelf Drilling Krathong, and is expected to commence in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022, respectively.

David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling, said, “The high specification jack-up rigs were uniquely built fit for purpose for Gulf of Thailand drilling activity. The extension of both rigs further demonstrates our valued relationship with Chevron and our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand.”