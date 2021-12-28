Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

December 28, 2021

© Jonathan Lord / MarineTraffic.com
© Jonathan Lord / MarineTraffic.com

Shelf Drilling announced it has secured contract extensions for a pair of jack-up drilling rigs with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. for operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

The extensions for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong are in direct continuation of the planned out of service projects at the end of each rig’s current contract with the same client. The duration is 39 months for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and 36 months for the Shelf Drilling Krathong, and is expected to commence in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022, respectively.

David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling, said, “The high specification jack-up rigs were uniquely built fit for purpose for Gulf of Thailand drilling activity. The extension of both rigs further demonstrates our valued relationship with Chevron and our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand.”

Asia Drilling Thailand Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Island Drilling

Island Drilling Rig Lands Work in UK, Mauritania
(Photo: Drydocks World)

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power...
Offshore Energy
Copyright Wipas/AdobeStock

As Omicron Concerns Ease, Oil Prices Rise
Oil

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine