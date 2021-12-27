US DOE Opens Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is establishing a new office it says will help deliver on President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, create jobs and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities.

President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law provides more than $20 billion to establish the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, small modular reactors and more.

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects, and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us.”

“This new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations reflects President Biden’s commitment to help Americans turn on the lights in their homes, drive to work, and power their businesses using clean, affordable, and sustainable energy. This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator.

This investment in the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is part of the $62 billion in the bipartisan infrastructure law that will supercharge DOE’s work on clean energy demonstrations to deliver cutting edge clean technologies to communities and businesses across the country. The office’s programs also include billions of dollars to invest in demonstration projects in rural areas and economically hard-hit communities. In addition to the large-scale projects, DOE will continue to support many smaller-scale pilots and demonstrations that are needed to meet the administration’s climate goals.