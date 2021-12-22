PetroRio Pressing Ahead with Wahoo Development Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil firm PetroRio has said it has filed with Brazil's National Petroleum Agency (“ANP”) the Declaration of Commerciality of the Wahoo

discovery, as well as the Development Plan in exclusive operations.

The Wahoo discovery is located at the C-M-101 Block, and has 126 million barrels of recoverable oil (1C), as per the reserve certification report issued on 01/01/2021 by D&M.

PetroRio previously said that the Wahoo base project would include the drilling of four producer wells and two injector wells and the tieback between the wells and the Frade FPSO.

Wahoo is located 30-35 km north of Frade field, with a water depth of 1,400 m, and has a carbonate reservoir at the pre-salt layer at a depth of 5,000 to 7,000 meters.

According to PetroRio's previous press statements, Wahoo oil is of excellent quality, with 30º API, low viscosity, and associated gas that will be used to generate energy for the Frade FPSO, with the first oil scheduled for 2024.



