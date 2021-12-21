Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siem Offshore PSV Duo Wins Long-term Work in Australia

December 21, 2021

Credit: Dean Porter/MarineTraffic.com
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore said Tuesday it had entered into a contract with an undisclosed "long-term client" in Australia for two platform supply vessels.

The contract is for the PSV's “Siem Pilot” and “Siem Thiima”. The contract for “Siem Pilot” covers a firm period of 572 days plus options, while “Siem Thiima” has been awarded a 3-year firm contract plus options.

Both contracts will start during the first quarter of 2022.

"After a short spell in the North Sea spot market, “Siem Pilot” will as such be mobilized to Australia, whereas “Siem Thiima” will continue its long-standing commitment for serving the same client," Siem Offshore said

Siem Thiima is scheduled to install a battery power package before the contract start, through Siem Offshore's commitment to upgrade all of its three high-end dual-fueled PSVs.

"“Siem Thiima” was the first dual-fueled PSV contracted in the southern hemisphere in 2017, and will now again be the pioneer towards further reducing its environmental footprint being the first of its kind with a battery power upgrade in the same hemisphere," Siem Offshore said.

