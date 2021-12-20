Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Nabs One-year Charter for PSV. Offloads AHTS

December 20, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore is has secured a one-year contract for its platform supply vessel Normand Flipper.

Solstad Offshore said that the contract, starting during December 2021, is for work in the UK North Sea. It did not say who the client was.

The 2003-built Normand Flipper was mentioned on OEDigital.com in February 2020, when Solstad Premier Oil had chartered the PSV to support its Tolmount field operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Also, Solstad Offshore said Friday it had Sold its  AHTS Far Scout, and delivered it to the new owner, without sharing the identity of the buyer. According to AIS data, the Far Scout is currently in Brazil.

Solstad Offshore last year said it would trim its fleet to make it more competitive, with a plan to offload 37 vessels "over a period of time."

Solstad's goal is to trim the fleet size to a level of 80-90 vessels. Some vessels are sold for recycling, some for non-oil & gas activity, and some in geographical areas where the company has limited access.

UKCS Vessels South America Offshore Europe Energy Activity

