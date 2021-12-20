Chevron Taps InterMoor for SPM Removal in Thailand

InterMoor, Acteon’s moorings and anchors subsidiary, has been awarded a contract with Chevron in Thailand for the disconnection and removal of Single Point Mooring (SPM) Buoy 1 and 2 in the Gulf of Thailand.

InterMoor will provide project management, engineering, procurement, as well as offshore execution for the decommissioning of the floaters.

"The offshore campaign is expected to commence once necessary endorsements are in place," InterMoor said.

"For the execution of the project, InterMoor will be utilizing a variety of high spec vessels to carry out the decommissioning activities along with cutting tools and another auxiliary/associated equipment by Acteon product and service line brands, Claxton, Aquatic, Seatronics, and UTEC in the rapidly growing decommissioning field," the company said.

InterMoor did not share the financial details of the contract.