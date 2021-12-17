Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Extends Charter for Shelf Drilling Rig Offshore Italy

December 17, 2021

Key Manhattan - Credit: Kizo/MarineTraffic.com
Key Manhattan - Credit: Kizo/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Drilling company Shelf Drilling said Friday it had secured a contract extension for the Key Manhattan jack-up rig.

The 18-month extension is in direct continuation of the drilling rig's current contract for drilling operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy. 

According to Shelf Drilling's fleet status report, the 350-foot jack-up drilling unit is operating in Italy for Eni.

The expected availability of the rig is now August 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The rig, of the Marathon LeTourneau 116-C design, was built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010.

Shallow Waters Drilling Adriatic Sea Europe Industry News

Related Offshore News

Alvheim FPSO - Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime Upgrades Alvheim FPSO's Safety and...
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Viaro Energy Sells Foinaven Field Stake to BP


Trending Offshore News

Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling...
Discoveries

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine