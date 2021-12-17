Eni Extends Charter for Shelf Drilling Rig Offshore Italy

Offshore Drilling company Shelf Drilling said Friday it had secured a contract extension for the Key Manhattan jack-up rig.

The 18-month extension is in direct continuation of the drilling rig's current contract for drilling operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy.

According to Shelf Drilling's fleet status report, the 350-foot jack-up drilling unit is operating in Italy for Eni.

The expected availability of the rig is now August 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The rig, of the Marathon LeTourneau 116-C design, was built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010.



